FWP proposes changes to dog training rules, public hearings scheduled

To minimize the impacts of dog training operations on nesting upland gamebirds and waterfowl, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing new requirements for trainers.

Currently, statute requires written permission by the FWP director to train dogs within one mile of nesting gamebirds. However, the agency has never had any adequate way to enforce the rule or a system for trainers to obtain permission.

The need to address the rule was of great concern to bird hunters and as a result the Fish and Wildlife Commission directed the agency to look at the problem.

The proposed revision would allow people to train dogs within one mile of nesting gamebirds if gamebirds are not killed or captured during the training and if the trainer is not training more than four dogs between April 1 and Aug. 31. Training more than four dogs would be allowed without a permit between Sept. 1 and March 31.

In past years, large-scale dog training operations have started operating in the eastern parts of the state. These operations often work with up to 60 dogs with trainers on horseback. This kind of intense activity can have negative effects on bird populations, displace gamebirds and decrease hunting opportunities during the season.

Public hearings on the proposed rule changes will be held at the following locations and times:

Oct. 2, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 4 headquarters at 4600 Giant Springs Rd., Great Falls.

Oct. 2, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 5 headquarters at 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., Billings

Oct. 2, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 6 headquarters at 54078 Hwy. 2 West, Glasgow

Oct. 2, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 7 headquarters at 352 I-94 Business Loop, Miles City

Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at FWP headquarters at 1420 E. 6 th Ave., Helena

Ave., Helena Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 1 headquarters at 490 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell

Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 2 headquarters at 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula

Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at FWP Region 3 headquarters at 1400 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman

The department will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in this rulemaking process or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact the department no later than Sept. 22, 2017, to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Kaedy Gangstad, Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; telephone (406) 444-4594; or e-mail kgangstad@mt.gov.

Concerned persons may submit their data, views, or arguments concerning the proposed action in writing to: Enforcement Division, Attn: Mike Lee, Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or e-mail FWPDogTraining@mt.gov, and must be received no later than Oct. 13.