Hope Hicks Named White House Communications Director

There's a new permanent White House communications director.

The White House says Hope Hicks now holds the job on a permanent basis. Hicks was named interim communications director last month following the departure of Anthony Scaramucci.

The 28-year-old is a longtime aide to President Trump and was one of the first staffers to join his presidential campaign. She also worked on several projects for the Trump organization, including Ivanka Trump's fashion line.

The role of White House communications director has been a tough one to fill since Trump was elected last November. Trump's first full-time director, Mike Dubke, resigned in May. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also filled the role for a short time before resigning in July.