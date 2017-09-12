2017's happiest states in America

A new WalletHub study says forget power and wealth - your environment is also key to your overall happiness.

Analysts studied happiness research to determine which states are the happiest.

They say Minnesota is the winner, with a total score of 70.81 on their scale.The least happy? West Virginia, with a score of 34.89. Montana falls somewhere in the middle. WalletHub ranked it the 23rd happiest state in the country.

Their findings are based on factors including adequate sleep, sports participation and divorce rates.

