Great Falls police: suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

The Great Falls Police Department say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING - On September 11, 2017 at approximately 1110pm, officers were called to the 3100 block of 9th Ave North for a burglary in progress. Shortly after officers arrived on scene, shots were fired and a suspect was killed. No officers were injured during the incident.

Per GFPD procedure, Chief Bowen has requested the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation investigate this incident and agents are currently on scene.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are also assisting our officers.

There is no further threat to the community related to this incident.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.