Medical marijuana decision postponed and pigs voted no in city council

Billings city council was faced with two important decisions in Monday night's meeting.

Monday was supposed to be the second and final reading on an amendment to the city code to ensure medical marijuana providers and dispensaries are not allowed to locate within city limits.

For well over an hour, the public came forward in final comments to state their reasoning for either agreeing or disagreeing with this ordinance change.

In the end, council members decided to postpone their decision until after an October 16th work session.

They said this will give them the chance to re-work the ordinance so it meets everyone's needs.

Also in Monday's meeting, a public hearing on whether the city should allow pot-bellied/ micro/ and mini pigs as pets within city limits.

Under the proposed ordinance, single family homes would be allowed one pig provided that the animal is under 125 pounds, is spayed or neutered, and is vaccinated and registered with the city.

This ordinance failed with a 6 to 5 vote.