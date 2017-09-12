Medical marijuana decision postponed and pigs voted no in city c - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Medical marijuana decision postponed and pigs voted no in city council

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings city council was faced with two important decisions in Monday night's meeting.

Monday was supposed to be the second and final reading on an amendment to the city code to ensure medical marijuana providers and dispensaries are not allowed to locate within city limits.

For well over an hour, the public came forward in final comments to state their reasoning for either agreeing or disagreeing with this ordinance change.

In the end, council members decided to postpone their decision until after an October 16th work session.

They said this will give them the chance to re-work the ordinance so it meets everyone's needs.

Also in Monday's meeting, a public hearing on whether the city should allow pot-bellied/ micro/ and mini pigs as pets within city limits.

Under the proposed ordinance, single family homes would be allowed one pig provided that the animal is under 125 pounds, is spayed or neutered, and is vaccinated and registered with the city.

This ordinance failed with a 6 to 5 vote. 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Medical marijuana decision postponed and pigs voted no in city council

    Medical marijuana decision postponed and pigs voted no in city council

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-09-12 04:25:17 GMT

    Billings city council was faced with two important decisions in Monday night's meeting. 

    Billings city council was faced with two important decisions in Monday night's meeting. 

  • Billings couple describe night in Florida during Irma

    Billings couple describe night in Florida during Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:51:25 GMT

    Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida. 

    Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida. 

  • 9/11 Pentagon survivor tells his story 16 years later

    9/11 Pentagon survivor tells his story 16 years later

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:02:22 GMT
    16 years ago a terrorist attack rocked the United States killing nearly 3,000 people. It seems everyone has a story from 9/11. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli lived in the DC metro area at the time. Melissa was a first grader at the time who's uncle was working in the Pentagon. Melissa spoke with her uncle, Bob Panek, and he shared his story. Bob Panek said, "At the time I was working for the Navy at the Pentagon as a Deputy Director in the budget office for the Navy. Where my partic...
    16 years ago a terrorist attack rocked the United States killing nearly 3,000 people. It seems everyone has a story from 9/11. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli lived in the DC metro area at the time. Melissa was a first grader at the time who's uncle was working in the Pentagon. Melissa spoke with her uncle, Bob Panek, and he shared his story. Bob Panek said, "At the time I was working for the Navy at the Pentagon as a Deputy Director in the budget office for the Navy. Where my partic...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

    Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-09-11 08:47:26 GMT

    The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

    The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

  • The Burger Dive featured on Man vs. Food

    The Burger Dive featured on Man vs. Food

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:46:39 GMT

    Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.

    Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.

  • Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:02:56 GMT

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • Officials ID victims of western Montana double homicide

    Officials ID victims of western Montana double homicide

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:23:08 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

  • How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack

    How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack

    Monday, September 11 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:44:12 GMT

    The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.

    The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.

  • Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better

    Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:43:45 GMT

    The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.

    The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.

  • Police: Man intentionally drove vehicle off the Rims

    Police: Man intentionally drove vehicle off the Rims

    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:36:38 GMT

    Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..

    Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..