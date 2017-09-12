Super 8 Plays of the Week 9/11

This week gridiron heavy as we look at the top plays from this week's Montana sports.
After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.
Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.
It is time to update the record book after No. 6 Montana Tech defeated MSU-Northern 70-27 at Blue Pony Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Carroll College football turned the ball over twice in the first quarter, and Rocky Mountain built a 27-0 first-half lead, en route to a 40-14 victory Saturday at Nelson Stadium in Helena.
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yards
Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.
A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.
Eastern Washington University suffered its second-straight defeat on the young season as NDSU used a 35-3 scoring run and 375 rushing yards to roll past the No. 7/6 Eagles 40-13.
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.
The Eagles outshot Gonzaga 19-7. EWU has now outshot every opponent so far this season. This win pushes head coach Chad Bodnar's career home record to 21-6-5 since he took over in 2014.
