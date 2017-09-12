Super 8 Plays of the Week 9/11 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 9/11

Number 8: Washington's Jake Browning finds his left tackle Trey Adams to set up a score for the Huskies win over Montana.

Number 7: Flathead's Jonathan Baker hurdles into the endzone versus West.

Number 6. Rocky's Mason Melby rips off a 70 yard touchdown run in the Battlin' Bears first win in Helena since 2000.

Number 5: Montana's Josh Sandry picks off Washington's Jake Browning for the pick-6.

Number 4: West's Alex Bruns sends a deep throw to Jesse Owens, who beats the defender to the ball for the 63 yard touchdown in the Golden Bears' win.

Number 3: Joliet's Rylan Olson takes the direct snap and works around the defense all the way to the endzone in the J-Hawks win over DGS.

Number 2: CMR's Garrison Rothwell passes to Kellen Hartman, who throws from his wide receiver position to Kyle Byrne for a Rustler touchdown versus Big Sky.

Number 1: Bozeman's Latrell McCutcheon returns the kickoff for the game winner in the Hawks 7-6 win over Glacier.

