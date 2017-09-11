Billings couple describe night in Florida during Irma

Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida.

Jan Smith said the storm, while still scary, wasn't as strong as they anticipated. When the storm first hit, Jan said the first four hours were the worst.

The beginning of the storm caused the high-rise building her family is taking shelter in to sway back and forth and the windows to vibrate.

But by nightfall, Jan said she was able to sleep in her bed instead of the closet.

She said there is some damage near the high-rise apartment building, but now that the storm is over, her biggest issue is figuring out how to get back to Billings.

She said without power to run the elevators, she and her 94-year-old father in law can't get down the more than 20 flights of stairs.