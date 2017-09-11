9/11 Pentagon survivor tells his story 16 years later

The 16th annual 9/11 program from Billings Central Catholic High School took place on the court lawn today in honor of the fallen victims.
MSUB City College honors 9-/11 by holding a remembrance in front of a memorial that now stands in memory of those who lost their lives.
According to a study through Cleveland Clinic, grandparents who help watch their grandkids or who provide support to others may actually live longer than other seniors.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
Hurricane Irma touched down Sunday and showed its muscle. The Hurricane has been downgraded to a hurricane one, but the aftermath still looms. So, what if you have loved ones in the area and can’t reach them?
After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
