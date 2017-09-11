Billings Central Catholic High School participated in 16th annua - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings Central Catholic High School participated in 16th annual program in honor of 9/11

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 16th annual 9/11 program from Billings Central Catholic High School took place on the court lawn today in honor of the fallen victims. This program was sponsored by the American Legion Andrew Pearson Post #117, Sands Law Firm, Elks Lodge #394, Global Peace Foundation MT, local veterans, and our faith community. 

The ceremony began at noon starting with the presentation of colors. The band from Billings Central Catholic High School played and the school's choir sang songs such as the National Anthem. The Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office all participated in the laying of the wreath. KULR 8 spoke with a true hero to find out what 9/11 means to him.

"I was a petty officer, second class and US Navy," Bo Reichenbach said. "I was a former SEAL and I'm retired now. It means a lot. It's kind of the combination of what I went off and joined the service for and to serve our country and defend our freedoms and fight against those who did harm to our people."

Reichenbach lost both of his legs while he was serving in the military. KULR 8 would like to thank him for his service and fighting to protect this country.

