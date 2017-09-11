MSUB honors victims of 9/11 at City College monument - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

MSUB honors victims of 9/11 at City College monument

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

MSUB City College honors 9/11 by holding a remembrance in front of a memorial that now stands in memory of those who lost their lives. The college is home to a piece of metal that means so much to Americans across the nation.

For many people, 9/11 is an event that happened thousands of miles away, making days like today the only time they reflect on what that horrible event in our nation's history meant. What they may not realize is that 9/11 is closer to them than they may think. This monument here at city college is built surrounding an I-beam recovered from the site in new york 16 years ago.

 "9/11 is a benchmark in our nation's history," retired fire chief Paul Dextras said. "I mean, you say that date, and the majority of people, even the people that weren't born understand what happened on that day."

The ceremony is a reminder for all.

"It helps us all to remember that we all stand together for one cause and that's our freedom," Garett Johnston said. He is the American Medical response administrative supervisor.

"Just the after math," Cheryl McClintock said. She attended the ceremony. "How neighbors help neighbors and we can be kind and we can volunteer our time and we can love others in spite of religion, diverseness or anything. We can love others and were Americans and that's what it means to me. 9/11 is that we all can come together."

"As a nation, we certainly all grieve the almost 3,000 people that lost their lives in a heartbeat," Dextras said. "But from a fire department perspective, there were 343 firefighters that lost their lives literally in a heartbeat trying to save other people."

