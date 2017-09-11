Montana Congressional Delegation Releases Statements on 9/11

Steve Daines:

I can still recall the images I saw on the news while at work in Bozeman and the looks on my children’s faces as my wife, Cindy, and I tried to communicate to them what was happening on the East Coast. No parent wants to explain to their young children that there are terrorists hiding in the shadows that hate us and want to destroy the liberty and freedom we hold so dear, but that’s what many of us had to do on September 11, 2001.

While more than a decade has passed, we still remember those who lost their lives and we continue to honor the bravery of the first responders, firefighters and passersby who ran into the face of danger.

We also remember the American lives lost in the September 11, 2012, terror attack on the United States embassy in Benghazi, Libya: Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Information Officer Sean Smith, and former Navy SEALs Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. We still push for answers on what happened that tragic day.

At the end of September 11, 2001, and every day since, the Stars and Stripes has still flown high. I have introduced a Constitutional Amendment to give Congress the authority to prohibit burning the American flag because I believe this symbol of hope and freedom ought to be respected and set apart as a protected symbol worthy of honor. ?

Today and everyday, may God bless you and may He bless the United States of America.

Greg Gianforte

"You know I worked for a period of time in New York City and I got off the subway in the World Trade Center. I could have been there that day. Any of us could have been there. And that attack wan an attack on every single one of us. And that's why we need a strong military so that we can protect ourselves from those who call us enemies."