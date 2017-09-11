Montana Congressional Delegation Releases Statements on 9/11

According to a study through Cleveland Clinic, grandparents who help watch their grandkids or who provide support to others may actually live longer than other seniors.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester took to the Senate floor today to demand Congress address wildfires across Montana and the west.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
