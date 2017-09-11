No beach wedding, no problem for rescuer couple

The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.
Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
The big screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It" has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday.
The big screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It" has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday.
Second grader Hailey Dawson got a little closer to realizing her dream of throwing the first pitch at every Major League Baseball park this week.
Second grader Hailey Dawson got a little closer to realizing her dream of throwing the first pitch at every Major League Baseball park this week.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.
Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.
MIAMI (AP) - The National Weather Service says the first hurricane-force wind gust has been recorded in the Florida Keys as Irma inches closer to the state.
MIAMI (AP) - The National Weather Service says the first hurricane-force wind gust has been recorded in the Florida Keys as Irma inches closer to the state.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.
Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.