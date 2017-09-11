No beach wedding, no problem for rescuer couple - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

No beach wedding, no problem for rescuer couple

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Claire Galofaro) (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.
    
So instead of a poofy white dress, Durham got married in her Air National Guard fatigues, with no makeup, in a vast hangar filled with rescue vehicles in Orlando. Davis is a senior airman in the guard, like his bride, so they had called to say they'd miss their own wedding.
    
Then on Sunday, a friend joked that they should get married during the hurricane. Dozens of people helped out, and a fellow guard member happens to be a notary and officiated. Someone even came up with a bouquet of flowers.
    
The happy couple believes in service before self, and besides, they figure it'll be a great story to tell their kids one day. 

