No beach wedding, no problem for rescuer couple

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.



So instead of a poofy white dress, Durham got married in her Air National Guard fatigues, with no makeup, in a vast hangar filled with rescue vehicles in Orlando. Davis is a senior airman in the guard, like his bride, so they had called to say they'd miss their own wedding.



Then on Sunday, a friend joked that they should get married during the hurricane. Dozens of people helped out, and a fellow guard member happens to be a notary and officiated. Someone even came up with a bouquet of flowers.



The happy couple believes in service before self, and besides, they figure it'll be a great story to tell their kids one day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)