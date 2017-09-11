Montana-based model Kennedy Walsh fund raising for fire relief

Montana-based model Kennedy Walsh has gained quite a following in her efforts to break stereotypes in the modeling world.

Now, she's focused on doing her part to help those affected by the fires burning across the state.

Walsh started a fundraiser on youcaring.com to raise money for the families affected by the Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge fires.

So far she's raised over $2,000. She's used a portion of that money to make care packages for the firefighters, which include candy, jerky and Chapstick.

They even come with coolers full of ice and wash cloths so when the firefighters come in off the line, they can grab one and wash their faces and cool off quickly.

Walsh is documenting everything online on her Facebook page. She says several of her photo shoots were canceled because of the fires.

She's expected to arrive in Missoula at United Way later today. She plans to keep the fundraiser going and focus her attention on the Alice Creek Fire burning near Lincoln.