Billings: Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. at City College on Central Avenue

Stevensville: Fire department hosting procession at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11

Bigfork: Ceremony at 2 p.m. at Flathead Lake Lodge followed by a fundraising dinner

Missoula: United Veterans Council hosting a service at 7 p.m. at at the Vietnam Memorial Rose Park

Governor Bullock has ordered all flags in Montana be flown at half-staff today to honor 9/11 victims.