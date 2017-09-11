Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

Here she is: Miss North Dakota has been crowned Miss America 2018!

23-year-old Cara Mund bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event's finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor's head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

Mund will tour the country as part of her Miss America duties for the next year. Then, she plans to start law school at the University of Notre Dame.