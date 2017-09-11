Crowd Surfing 9/10 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

In this week's Crowd Surfing it's all about the development of our local teams. After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.

  • Montana State Comes Up Just Short Against #4 South Dakota State

    Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.

  • MSU-Northern Crumbles Against #6 Montana Tech

    It is time to update the record book after No. 6 Montana Tech defeated MSU-Northern 70-27 at Blue Pony Stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

  • WSU pulls off comeback to beat Boise State in 3OT

    Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.

  • Huskies move to 2-0 after 63-7 win over Montana

    Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yards

