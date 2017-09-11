The Burger Dive makes Debut on Man vs. Food - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

The Burger Dive makes Debut on Man vs. Food

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his travel channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.

