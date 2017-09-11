The Burger Dive makes Debut on Man vs. Food

Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his travel channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.
Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
One fire is confirmed in Park County after a lightning strike ignited grass during a storm.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state.
FORT MEYERS, FL. - One Billings couple is in Fort Myers Florida as Hurricane Irma quickly approaches.
