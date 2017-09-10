Hurricane Irma sets records

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.
Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.
MIAMI (AP) - The National Weather Service says the first hurricane-force wind gust has been recorded in the Florida Keys as Irma inches closer to the state.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.
Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash.
Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
One fire is confirmed in Park County after a lightning strike ignited grass during a storm.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state.
FORT MEYERS, FL. - One Billings couple is in Fort Myers Florida as Hurricane Irma quickly approaches.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
