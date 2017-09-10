Hurricane Irma sets records

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.

It finally hit the mainland as a big wide beast, but not quite as monstrous as once feared. The once-Category 5 storm lost some of its power on the northern Cuba coast.

It's still raking Florida with devastating storm surges, winds and rain. Its top sustained winds are now 110 mph and the center of the storm is about 15 miles inland from Fort Myers.

