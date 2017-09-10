Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.

Residents of six homes still remain under an evacuation warning due to a lightning-caused fire that started on July 24 and has since burned 207 square miles, led to the temporary evacuation of hundreds of residences, caused hazardous air quality for weeks and delayed the start of school.

The air quality in Seeley Lake was moderate for much of Sunday.

Seeley-Swan High School students began their school year last week at an upscale resort. Elementary students are scheduled to start classes on Monday.

