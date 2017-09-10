Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.

Residents of six homes still remain under an evacuation warning due to a lightning-caused fire that started on July 24 and has since burned 207 square miles, led to the temporary evacuation of hundreds of residences, caused hazardous air quality for weeks and delayed the start of school.

The air quality in Seeley Lake was moderate for much of Sunday.

Seeley-Swan High School students began their school year last week at an upscale resort. Elementary students are scheduled to start classes on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LocalMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma sets records

    Hurricane Irma sets records

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:33:40 GMT

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys. 

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys. 

  • Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:02:56 GMT

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

  • Tester announced Federal Resources for 3 Montana fires

    Tester announced Federal Resources for 3 Montana fires

    Sunday, September 10 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-09-10 18:56:07 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA. 

    After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma sets records

    Hurricane Irma sets records

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:33:40 GMT

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys. 

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys. 

  • Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:02:56 GMT

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

  • Tester announced Federal Resources for 3 Montana fires

    Tester announced Federal Resources for 3 Montana fires

    Sunday, September 10 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-09-10 18:56:07 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA. 

    After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA. 

    •   

  • Most Popular