Tester announced Federal Resources for 3 Montana fires

After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.

Montana will be receiving a fire management assistance grant which makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state's eligible firefighting cost.

The grants can also assist with expenses for fire field camps, equipment, mobilization and demobilization activities, tools, materials, and supplies.

The grants will not provide assistance for individual home or business owners and do not cover infrastructure damage.

Tester has also launched an online portal where Montanans who are impacted by the fire and drought can contact his office and receive help.