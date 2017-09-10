Tester announced Federal Resources for 3 Montana fires

After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.
Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.
MIAMI (AP) - The National Weather Service says the first hurricane-force wind gust has been recorded in the Florida Keys as Irma inches closer to the state.
FORT MEYERS, FL. - One Billings couple is in Fort Myers Florida as Hurricane Irma quickly approaches.
One fire is confirmed in Park County after a lightning strike ignited grass during a storm.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
