Montana State Comes Up Just Short Against #4 South Dakota State

Chris Murray had the best game of his collegiate career, but unfortunately it wasn't enough as the Montana State Bobcats fell to 0-2 on the season with a 31-27 loss to #4 South Dakota State.

After the Jackrabbits jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, Murray bounced back from an interception to find Jabarri Johnson for a 6 yard touchdown just before half to close the gap to 17-7.

In the second half Murray brought the offense to life, as he led back to back scoring drives to make it a 24-21 South Dakota State lead. Murray thought he had given his team the lead early in the fourth on a touchdown to Mitch Herbert, but a holding call brought it back, forcing the Cats to settle for a field goal attempt that Luke Daly sent wide right.

On the Jackrabbit's next possession, as Chase Vinatieri set up for a 48 yard field goal, South Dakota State set up the fake, tossing it to Vinatiera, catching the defense off guard as the kicker ran 31 yards in for the score to put the Jacks up 31-21.

Murray brought the Cats within four after finding Herbert for a touchdown on the next drive, but a blocked point after made it 31-27 Jackrabbits. Montana State failed to recover the onside kick, and ultimately, ran out of time against a top ranked opponent.

The Cats will return to action on September 23 when they travel to North Dakota to open Big Sky Conference play.

