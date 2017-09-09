CONSUMER REPORT: Target car seat trade-in and Chili's changes it - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

CONSUMER REPORT: Target car seat trade-in and Chili's changes its menu

By NBC News

Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.

The casual dining chain Chili's said it's ditching more than 50 items. That's about 40 percent of its current menu.

Chili's says that by making the cut, it'll be able to focus on guest experience and food quality.

While customers will see a smaller menu, they'll also see larger portions when ordering burgers, ribs and fajitas starting September 18th.

And Target's car seat trade-in program is returning this month in honor of national baby safety month.

Customers can trade in old car seats from September 10th through September 23rd at target stores and receive a coupon for 20 percent off the purchase of a new car seat, including booster seats, car seat bases and travel systems.

Customers will have until October 7th to redeem their coupons.

