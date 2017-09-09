Hurricane-force wind gust reported in Keys

MIAMI (AP) - The National Weather Service says the first hurricane-force wind gust has been recorded in the Florida Keys as Irma inches closer to the state.

The weather service says the Smith Shoal Light station recorded a 74 mph wind gust on Saturday night.

The center of Irma is headed toward the Keys and has sustained winds of 120 mph.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - As Hurricane Irma pounds the Caribbean and threatens catastrophic damage to Florida, some people from Miami to St. Petersburg say they're not evacuating for this storm.



Across Florida and Georgia, about 6 million people were ordered to leave their homes, clogging interstates as far away as Atlanta. Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez says more than 660,000 residents of Miami-Dade County must evacuate, while another 140,000 have been ordered to leave coastal areas and mobile homes some four hours northwest in St. Petersburg.



But staying is a rite of passage for some, who boast about the storms they weathered: Camille, Andrew, Katrina and others



One study says the decision to stay is often made by people who feel they have a strong social support system who will help them through the hardship.

