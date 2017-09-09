Billings couple travels to Florida and prepares for Hurricane Irma

At least two structures are burned after a fire broke out at the residence located on South 6th Road near Huntley Friday afternoon.

At least two structures are burned after a fire broke out at the residence located on South 6th Road near Huntley Friday afternoon.

Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..

Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..

A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.

A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state.

Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.

Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.

Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said. This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...