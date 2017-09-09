Fires breaks out in Livingston Saturday afternoon

One fire is confirmed in Park County after a lightning strike ignited grass during a storm.

The fire is currently estimated to be around 200 acres, with active burning on the west side. Water drops will continue.

Park County Disaster Emergency Services Director Greg Coleman said the fire is at the base of O'Rea Creek and Fleshman Creek.

He says he has reports of two other fires in the area, but has not yet been able to confirm them,

Coleman says initially, evacuations were in place for residents in the area however, once resources arrived on scene the evacuations are no longer mandatory.

There are temporary Road Closures on O'rea Creek and Fleshman Creek roads to keep non-residents out of the area. Area residents were contacted by PCSO deputies and placed in a warning status.

Mutual aid from the Forest Service and DNRC is on scene and two helicopters and an air tanker have been ordered to aid crews in suppressing the fire.