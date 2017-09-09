Big Sky Mines bond release approved

HELENA –The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has released a partial bond for an area of the Big Sky Mine near Colstrip.

According to the Montana DEQ, reclamation was completed in several areas for a combined 904 acres. The DEQ said all acreage is in accordance with an approved reclamation plan.

The plan includes back filling and grading mined areas, soil replacement, establishment of vegetation, and establishment of hydrologic function.

The former mine lands contain valuable permanent water features. Those features include areas such as wetlands, and currently support sustained grazing and wildlife use.

The DEQ has approved a final bond release for the 904 acres of land.

This has resulted in a reduction of the big sky reclamation bond for $827,000.

Following this release, a bond for $442,000 is in place for the remaining mine area.