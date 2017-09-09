Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path.

One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane.

"I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.

This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida.

Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently living in Fort Myers, Florida with their mother.

"I guess my biggest worry is how scary it's going to get for them. And hopefully it's not too scary," Vasile said.

Rebecca and Serenity Vasile said the mood in Florida is unlike anything they've experienced.

"People have been breaking out into fights and it's been pretty scary," Rebecca said.

The girls said supplies have been scarce for those who chose not to evacuate.

"Water's been out in most stores since last weekend," Rebecca said. "Every time they get a new shipment there's usually a few hundred people waiting in line for that as well."

"You see delivery trucks everywhere trying to get water to everybody," Serenity said.

"I'm feeling somewhat apprehensive but I know that they're well prepared," Manny said.