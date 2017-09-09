Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida d - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path.

One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane.

"I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.  

This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida.

Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently living in Fort Myers, Florida with their mother.

"I guess my biggest worry is how scary it's going to get for them. And hopefully it's not too scary," Vasile said.

Rebecca and Serenity Vasile said the mood in Florida is unlike anything they've experienced.

"People have been breaking out into fights and it's been pretty scary," Rebecca said.

The girls said supplies have been scarce for those who chose not to evacuate.

"Water's been out in most stores since last weekend," Rebecca said. "Every time they get a new shipment there's usually a few hundred people waiting in line for that as well."

"You see delivery trucks everywhere trying to get water to everybody," Serenity said.

"I'm feeling somewhat apprehensive but I know that they're well prepared," Manny said. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

    Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-09-09 05:02:26 GMT
    Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.   This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...
    Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.   This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...

  • Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

    Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:43:59 GMT

    Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

    Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

  • How to protect yourself from identity theft

    How to protect yourself from identity theft

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:18:41 GMT

    Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.

    Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

    Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-09-09 05:02:26 GMT
    Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.   This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...
    Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.   This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...

  • Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

    Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:43:59 GMT

    Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

    Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

  • How to protect yourself from identity theft

    How to protect yourself from identity theft

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:18:41 GMT

    Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.

    Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At least 2 structures burned in house fire near Huntley

    At least 2 structures burned in house fire near Huntley

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:14:33 GMT

    At least two structures are burned after a fire broke out at the residence located on South 6th Road near Huntley Friday afternoon. 

    At least two structures are burned after a fire broke out at the residence located on South 6th Road near Huntley Friday afternoon. 

  • Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

    Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:43:59 GMT

    Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

    Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

  • Teen overcomes his body's limitations to join others on the football field

    Teen overcomes his body's limitations to join others on the football field

    Thursday, September 7 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-09-07 19:15:08 GMT

    Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.

    Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.

  • One-third of Montanans exposed through EQUIFAX data breach

    One-third of Montanans exposed through EQUIFAX data breach

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:50:46 GMT

    A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.

    A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.

  • Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

    Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

    Friday, September 8 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-08 21:00:29 GMT

    Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. 

    Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. 

  • Nowhere will be safe: Can scary words save public from Irma?

    Nowhere will be safe: Can scary words save public from Irma?

    Friday, September 8 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-09-09 00:11:22 GMT

    Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.

    Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.

  • Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

    Billings man explains how it feels having daughters in Florida during Irma

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-09-09 05:02:26 GMT
    Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.   This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...
    Many of us may have friends or family who live in Hurricane Irma's path. One Billings man explains what it's like being so far away from Florida, while his kids are there preparing for the hurricane. "I have faith that they're going to pull through this without any problems," Manny Vasile, father of two kids in Irma's path said.   This weekend, the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida. Manny Vasile lives in Billings, but his two daughters are currently ...

  • Montana wildfire update

    Montana wildfire update

    Monday, September 4 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-05 00:37:02 GMT

    As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.

    As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.