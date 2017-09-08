Your money: Target lowers prices on thousands of items

Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.
At least two structures are burned after a fire broke out at the residence located on South 6th Road near Huntley Friday afternoon.
A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
On Thursday, the organizations we were supporting collected more than $9,000.
Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.
Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.
Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash.
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
The Roman Catholic cathedral in Kosovo's capital has been consecrated to the saint formerly known as Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
