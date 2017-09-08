At least 2 structures burned in house fire near Huntley - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

At least 2 structures burned in house fire near Huntley

HUNTLEY, Mont. -

At least two structures are burned after a fire broke out at the residence located on South 6th Road near Huntley Friday afternoon.

A 60-year-old man has been air lifted to a local hospital with severe burns from this fire.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the fire started after someone was burning items in a barrel. Grass and hay near the barrel quickly caught fire, and the fire spread to the structure. 

