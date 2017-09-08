At least 2 structures burned in house fire near Huntley

Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.

The mayoral primary for Billings is Tuesday, September 12th. It is a mail in vote only with 7 candidates to choose from. The elections office has received 33 percent of the ballots that were mailed out. Election Administrator Bret Rutherford said if you haven't received your ballot to call the election office and they'll work to figure it out with you. Rutherford also said that if you didn't place your ballot in the mail by Friday, September 8th then it most likely won't be de...