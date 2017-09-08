Greater turn out for Billings mayoral primary

The mayoral primary for Billings is Tuesday, September 12th. It is a mail in vote only with 7 candidates to choose from.

The elections office has received 33 percent of the ballots that were mailed out. Election Administrator Bret Rutherford said if you haven't received your ballot to call the election office and they'll work to figure it out with you.

Rutherford also said that if you didn't place your ballot in the mail by Friday, September 8th then it most likely won't be delivered in time. He suggests that you drop off your ballot in person or in the drop box at the north entrance of the Yellowstone County Court House.

If you are not registered to vote you can stop by the elections office and late register on Monday, September 11th from 8 am until noon or Tuesday, September 12th from 7 am to 8 pm.

The general mayoral election will take place this November.