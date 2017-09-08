This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why

Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian says he will not ask state colleges to review their policies about how to handle sexual assault allegations until he gets more detail on changes from the federal government.

Park County’s veterans will soon have a new place to go for healthcare. The new VA clinic will open in Cody in mid-November. The Sheridan VA Healthcare System chose a building in downtown Cody, near City Hall. The VA clinic at Powell Valley Healthcare will remain open until the end of November. Sheridan VA spokeswoman Kristina Miller said Valor Healthcare, a Texas based company, will operate the new clinic at 1432 Rumsey in Cody. Construction has started to renovate the ...