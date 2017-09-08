Senator Tester helps secure $2.5 million for Montana farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfire

A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester took to the Senate floor today to demand Congress address wildfires across Montana and the west.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash.
A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
