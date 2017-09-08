One-third of Montanans exposed through EQUIFAX data breach

The Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection is alerting Montanans about a recent data breach reported by credit reporting company Equifax.

On Thursday, the company announced that the personal information of 143 million Americans may have been accessed by hackers. Customer details that were potentially accessed between mid-May and July include names, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank accounts, and other personal documents.

“We know that 367,737 Montanans were affected by the Equifax data breach,” said Mark Mattioli, Chief of Montana’s Office of Consumer Protection. “That’s nearly one-third of the state’s population; this is a huge data breach and consumers should take this news very seriously. While we expect Equifax to send notification letters to Montana consumers impacted by the breach, we urge people to visit the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) website learn more about next steps following this announcement.” That link is: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/09/equifax-data-breach-what-do.

The Equifax press release announcing the breach can be read by visiting: https://investor.equifax.com/news-and-events/news/2017/09-07-2017-213000628.

Montana consumers who would like more information on how to place a freeze on their credit file can visit the Montana Office of Consumer Protection website at: https://dojmt.gov/consumer/identity-theft/.

Other resources include:

The data breach page of identitytheft.gov www.identitytheft.gov/databreach

www.identitytheft.gov/databreach The FTC’s page on how to place a fraud alert: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0275-place-fraud-alert

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0275-place-fraud-alert Consumers can get a free copy of their credit report yearly by visiting www.AnnualCreditReport.com.

Montanans seeking more information can contact contactocp@mt.gov

A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses.

The agency says that more than 209,000 credit card numbers were also compromised in the recent data breach.

While the agency is mailing notices to those who have been impacted by the breach, the agency has established a website to help secure personal information and prevent identity theft for those who think they may have been exposed.

In addition to the website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/, consumers can call 866-447-7559 for more information.

The announcement resulted in a major financial blow to the Atlanta-based company with stock prices dropping 13% Thursday. The drop represents about $2.28 Billion dollars in the company's value.