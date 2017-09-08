One-third of Montanans exposed through EQUIFAX data breach

A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash.
Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash.
A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
A recent hack of credit monitoring agency EQUIFAX may have exposed more than a hundred million names, social security numbers, and addresses. Now the company is offering a year of free credit monitoring to those impacted.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.