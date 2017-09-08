Alice Creek Fire grows to more than 22,000 acres

Crews say the Alice Creek Fire near Lincoln is spreading farther every day.

The fire grew more than 300 acres on Thursday, bringing it to over 22,000 acres. It's already burned down four cabins and forced evacuations.

Firefighters say hot temperatures and dry conditions this week could create an even more dangerous situation. Crews are working around the clock, but Friday morning the Alice Creek Fire has no containment.

It's also burning very close to Highway 200, one of Montana's busiest and most traveled highways. The highway was forced to shut down last weekend.

The fire camp is in Augusta, about an hour away from Lincoln. The fire is impacting both areas, which provides an idea of the amount of travel that's needed for fire crews.

The Alice Creek Fire has been burning since July 22nd.

Evacuations: The Elk Meadows and Evergreen subdivisions, along with all residents along Highway 200, between mile-marker 93 through 97, are under a mandatory evacuation notice. Landers Fork, Elk Trail Park and Alice Creek community areas are under a pre-evacuation notice. This means that people living or renting property in those areas, even on a part-time basis, must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. A security officer is staffing the main entrance that leads into the Alice Creek and Copper Creek areas to reduce public access to these areas and provide information to residents.