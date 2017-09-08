Billings school district 8's possible solutions to big growth

School District 8 in Billings can relate to the famous line whispered to Kevin Costner's character in a corn field in the movie "Field of Dreams", "If you build it, they will come".

The district is growing at a faster rate than expected, forcing them to adjust to the growing number of students coming in.

They've been adding extensions to Elder Grove School surrounded by corn fields, and people have been people coming.

Principal of the Elder Grove Elementary and School in the district, Nathan Schmitz, says for the time being the entire staff is having to be flexible and creative to meet the needs.

"We had a staff meeting yesterday, and I brought that up again, now that we've had ten days of school and asked them who's feeling the angst and the growing pains of the additional students that we have here at elder grove and every single hand shot in the air," Nathan Schmitz, Elder Grove School, Principal, said.