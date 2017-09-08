Dragon Boat Festival in Lakeside canceled due to air quality

The Montana Dragon Boat Festival planned for this weekend in Lakeside has been canceled because of hazardous smoke in the area.

The Flathead Beacon reports this year would have been the 6th annual race. Previous events have attracted more than 7,000 paddlers to Flathead Lake.

This year, the air quality is so unhealthy, it's not safe to be out for long periods of time.

And it's not just boaters that are losing to smoke this year.

The race brought in nearly $100,000 to the local economy in 2016.

Officials in the area say tourism in general drops off in September, but they do not know if there's a correlation to smoke and fires.