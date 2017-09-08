New veterans clinic in Cody will open in November

Park County’s veterans will soon have a new place to go for healthcare. The new VA clinic will open in Cody in mid-November. The Sheridan VA Healthcare System chose a building in downtown Cody, near City Hall.

The VA clinic at Powell Valley Healthcare will remain open until the end of November. Sheridan VA spokeswoman Kristina Miller said Valor Healthcare, a Texas based company, will operate the new clinic at 1432 Rumsey in Cody.

Construction has started to renovate the interior of an empty storage building. Miller said the VA will hold a town hall to get input from veterans before the new clinic opens. Valor Healthcare spokesman Jimmy Phillips said the new clinic will have one doctor and one physician’s assistant. Phillips said it will serve an estimated 1300 veterans.

Phillips said Valor operates 22 clinics across the country. He said the veteran operated company has no clinics in Montana or Wyoming yet.