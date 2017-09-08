What to Know about Bad Air Quality

As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
Since the Trump administration decided to end Daca the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, eight hundred thousands dreamers put their fate in Congress' hands. Across the United States, dreamers are fighting to make their voices heard, one of those voices is Sara Romero. Born in Mexico, she came to America at eight years old. Now 27, Romero is a wife, mother, and has made Billings her home.
Since the Trump administration decided to end Daca the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, eight hundred thousands dreamers put their fate in Congress' hands. Across the United States, dreamers are fighting to make their voices heard, one of those voices is Sara Romero. Born in Mexico, she came to America at eight years old. Now 27, Romero is a wife, mother, and has made Billings her home.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance.
September is ovarian cancer awareness month. How much do you know about assessing your risks? 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime and two thirds of those diagnosed won't survive. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Billings Clinic Director of GYN Oncology Erin Stevens and non-profit Bright Pink about what all women need to know to increase their chances of beating the disease. Ovarian cancer is three times more deadly than breast cancer because it ...
September is ovarian cancer awareness month. How much do you know about assessing your risks? 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime and two thirds of those diagnosed won't survive. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Billings Clinic Director of GYN Oncology Erin Stevens and non-profit Bright Pink about what all women need to know to increase their chances of beating the disease. Ovarian cancer is three times more deadly than breast cancer because it ...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.
ATLANTA - Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the United States.
ATLANTA - Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the United States.
KHQ.COM - The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017, according to NASA. The first flare peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA say the second flare was the largest flare in the current 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun's activity waxes and wanes.
KHQ.COM - The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017, according to NASA. The first flare peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA say the second flare was the largest flare in the current 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun's activity waxes and wanes.
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he was the victim of excessive force by Las Vegas Police last month while attending the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight. Bennett released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he was held at gunpoint and assaulted while on the ground. INSIDE>>> |READ BENNETT'S STATEMENT
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he was the victim of excessive force by Las Vegas Police last month while attending the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight. Bennett released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he was held at gunpoint and assaulted while on the ground. INSIDE>>> |READ BENNETT'S STATEMENT
Below Richland City Hall is one of the most interesting storage spaces you'll likely ever find: an old jail cell block.
Below Richland City Hall is one of the most interesting storage spaces you'll likely ever find: an old jail cell block.
HOUSTON - If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested. Here's what we found: National Organizations: The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.
HOUSTON - If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested. Here's what we found: National Organizations: The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation
PASCO, Wash. - A group of citizens in Pasco are being hailed as heroes after the were able to pull an 81-year-old man from his burning car Wednesday night. Pasco Police say the driver became confused and crashed into a DOT fence along Highway 12. The car became stuck in the weeds, the brush caught fire and soon spread to the car.
PASCO, Wash. - A group of citizens in Pasco are being hailed as heroes after the were able to pull an 81-year-old man from his burning car Wednesday night. Pasco Police say the driver became confused and crashed into a DOT fence along Highway 12. The car became stuck in the weeds, the brush caught fire and soon spread to the car.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
A Cody woman is walking across Wyoming to save lives. She hopes to raise awareness about suicide. Teressa Humphries-Wadsworth started her walk Friday morning at the War Memorial Park in Cody. The psychologist has been training for the 400 mile trek by walking up to 30 miles a day. She said Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. She lost her job as the state’s director of suicide prevention,when the legislature cut the health department budget. So, she decided to e...
A Cody woman is walking across Wyoming to save lives. She hopes to raise awareness about suicide. Teressa Humphries-Wadsworth started her walk Friday morning at the War Memorial Park in Cody. The psychologist has been training for the 400 mile trek by walking up to 30 miles a day. She said Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. She lost her job as the state’s director of suicide prevention,when the legislature cut the health department budget. So, she decided to e...
Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.
Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.