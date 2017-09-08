Your health: Academic scores can indicate student's health

Park County’s veterans will soon have a new place to go for healthcare. The new VA clinic will open in Cody in mid-November. The Sheridan VA Healthcare System chose a building in downtown Cody, near City Hall. The VA clinic at Powell Valley Healthcare will remain open until the end of November. Sheridan VA spokeswoman Kristina Miller said Valor Healthcare, a Texas based company, will operate the new clinic at 1432 Rumsey in Cody. Construction has started to renovate the ...

