Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance.

Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast.

Bullock asked Long to expedite upcoming assistance requests, and to exempt Montana from some requirements to qualify for a FEMA grant.

Montana is having its largest fire year since 2012, with more than 1,560 square miles burned to date. The state has spent more than $50 million on fire suppression since the beginning of July, depleting a $32 million reserve account and $16 million in additional emergency funds.\

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

    Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-09-08 02:14:52 GMT

    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance.

    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance.

  • What you need to know for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

    What you need to know for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-07 22:58:43 GMT

    September is ovarian cancer awareness month. How much do you know about assessing your risks? 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime and two thirds of those diagnosed won't survive. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Billings Clinic Director of GYN Oncology Erin Stevens and non-profit Bright Pink about what all women need to know to increase their chances of beating the disease. Ovarian cancer is three times more deadly than breast cancer because it ...

    September is ovarian cancer awareness month. How much do you know about assessing your risks? 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime and two thirds of those diagnosed won't survive. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Billings Clinic Director of GYN Oncology Erin Stevens and non-profit Bright Pink about what all women need to know to increase their chances of beating the disease. Ovarian cancer is three times more deadly than breast cancer because it ...

  • #MontanaStrong Donation Drive

    #MontanaStrong Donation Drive

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:39:28 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana, KFBB News and KULR-8 News have joined forces to help fire victims and the firefighters who are on the front lines. 

    ABC FOX Montana, KFBB News and KULR-8 News have joined forces to help fire victims and the firefighters who are on the front lines. 

    •   

  • Most Popular