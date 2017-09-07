Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance.

Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast.

Bullock asked Long to expedite upcoming assistance requests, and to exempt Montana from some requirements to qualify for a FEMA grant.

Montana is having its largest fire year since 2012, with more than 1,560 square miles burned to date. The state has spent more than $50 million on fire suppression since the beginning of July, depleting a $32 million reserve account and $16 million in additional emergency funds.\

