Community calls for action and justice on the Crow Reservation

A silent protest was held in front of the Bureau of Indian Affairs office in Crow Agency Thursday.

People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.

"This justice we're speaking of is not for just our area," community member Twila Old Chief said. "It's for all the reservations."

Community members said they feel BIA is not doing enough to combat crime in the reservation.

"Nobody's here for us," said Dorcas White Hip. Two of her brothers were killed in the Lodge Grass shooting last month. "We're fending for ourselves. We're basically fending for ourselves."

Jared Stewart came to the protest to speak on behalf of Chairman Not Afraid. He said efforts are being made to make the community feel safer.

"We've tried to be a lot more proactive as far as trying to establish ourselves in the community efforts," Stewart said. "At this point, the chairman is trying to make sure that we appropriate the right money to accommodate, hopefully, for more officers in the area."

Tyson Grof Ventre attended the protest. He is part of the legislation on the Crow Reservation and said nothing has changed since he first started working for the legislation 3 years ago.

"Still got 9 officers to patrol 2.2 million acres of reservation land," Grof Ventre said. "Sometimes, it takes them 40-45 minutes to respond to a call in Lodge Grass."

KULR 8's Briana Monte tried speaking with Chief Figueroa to hear his thoughts on the protest. Authorities said he is currently unavailable.