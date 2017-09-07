Community calls for action and justice on the Crow Reservation

People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
People from all over the Indian Reservation were crying out to the BIA. The protest was held right in front of their office. Their message- justice.
Since the Trump administration decided to end Daca the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, eight hundred thousands dreamers put their fate in Congress' hands. Across the United States, dreamers are fighting to make their voices heard, one of those voices is Sara Romero. Born in Mexico, she came to America at eight years old. Now 27, Romero is a wife, mother, and has made Billings her home.
Since the Trump administration decided to end Daca the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, eight hundred thousands dreamers put their fate in Congress' hands. Across the United States, dreamers are fighting to make their voices heard, one of those voices is Sara Romero. Born in Mexico, she came to America at eight years old. Now 27, Romero is a wife, mother, and has made Billings her home.
September is ovarian cancer awareness month. How much do you know about assessing your risks? 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime and two thirds of those diagnosed won't survive. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Billings Clinic Director of GYN Oncology Erin Stevens and non-profit Bright Pink about what all women need to know to increase their chances of beating the disease. Ovarian cancer is three times more deadly than breast cancer because it ...
September is ovarian cancer awareness month. How much do you know about assessing your risks? 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime and two thirds of those diagnosed won't survive. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Billings Clinic Director of GYN Oncology Erin Stevens and non-profit Bright Pink about what all women need to know to increase their chances of beating the disease. Ovarian cancer is three times more deadly than breast cancer because it ...
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
Skyview sophomore Tristin Edwards isn't the fastest or the strongest player on the field. He probably never will be. What he does have, is a passion that any coach would love their players to have.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
A public meeting was held in Zortman to discuss future plans after the devastation from the July Fire.
A public meeting was held in Zortman to discuss future plans after the devastation from the July Fire.