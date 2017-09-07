DACA resident in Billings impacted

Since the Trump administration decided to end Daca the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, eight hundred thousands dreamers

put their fate in Congress' hands.

Across the United States, dreamers are fighting to make their voices heard, one of those voices is Sara Romero.

Born in Mexico, she came to America at eight years old. Now 27, Romero is a wife, mother, and has made Billings her home.

She first applied for DACA she when was twenty three and tells me the program has provided an immense amount of opportunities and she wants the community to know that dreamers are your neighbors, business owners, friends and family.

"There's a lot of misconceptions of what we stand up for and what we've done in our lives and we've tried to do it legally. I know

that maybe the first step wasn't done correctly but we do pay our taxes. We do pay a large fee to the government for our

renewal of DACA for every two years plus there's legal fees." she said.

Romero adds, "To be able to work and provide that great America that our President Trump wants to make America great again. We want to be part of that, we want to contribute and do it legally, so I would just ask that he gives us a chance to do that permanently."

She says the program gives her the chance to create a better life for her two year old son Zachary, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

"Now as a dreamer, I want to provide that for my son. I want him to have a good future. If I go to Mexico, if I was to be deported back, I have nothing to offer him there." she said.

Sara says she's positive about the future and is hopeful for a permanent change that will allow her and other dreamers to live legally in the United States.