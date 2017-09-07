Car intentionally driven off the Rims

Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
For some playing sports comes naturally. We all know the guy or girls growing up that can play any sport and play it well. For others the road to success can be tougher. SWX Montana's Jake Jones shows us one Skyview Falcon who doesn't know the meaning of taking a play off. For him it's all about the love of the game.
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
A public meeting was held in Zortman to discuss future plans after the devastation from the July Fire.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester took to the Senate floor today to demand Congress address wildfires across Montana and the west.
