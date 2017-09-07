Car intentionally driven off the Rims - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Car intentionally driven off the Rims

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street.

Police tell KULR-8 that the driver intentionally drove the vehicle off the side of the Rims.

The driver managed to remove himself from the vehicle and waked down to 15th street. He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

