Pregnant woman says restaurant body shamed her, denied service

(KIRO) - A pregnant woman in Washington state says she was body shamed at a local steakhouse and refused service for the outfit she was wearing.

Charisa Gobin uploaded a photo her outfit to Facebook after a waitress told her she had to leave the Buzz Inn restaurant in Marysville. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.

Charisa is seven and a half months pregnant with twins. She says a waitress told her her outfit violated health code, but Charisa didn't stick around for an explanation.

The waitress says the Buzz Inn has a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the top Charisha was wearing isn't a shirt.

Charisa disagrees.

"I was wearing a shirt," she said. "It had sleeves. I didn't even have cleavage showing. It's pretty ridiculous I was shamed in the first place and had to drive across town to eat."

The server says she would have asked anyone else in this same top to cover up.

Charisa says the response she received on Facebook shows she didn't do anything wrong.