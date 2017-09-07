Free bear spray for Wyomingites

Billings police are working to recover a vehicle situated in a rocky area off of North 23rd Street after man drives off of the side of the Rims..
For some playing sports comes naturally. We all know the guy or girls growing up that can play any sport and play it well. For others the road to success can be tougher. SWX Montana's Jake Jones shows us one Skyview Falcon who doesn't know the meaning of taking a play off. For him it's all about the love of the game.
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
A public meeting was held in Zortman to discuss future plans after the devastation from the July Fire.
ABC FOX Montana, KFBB News and KULR-8 News have joined forces to help fire victims and the firefighters who are on the front lines.
The question people are always asking living in a state like Montana, how do you protect yourself from a bear attack?
U.S. Senator Jon Tester took to the Senate floor today to demand Congress address wildfires across Montana and the west.
The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
A public meeting was held in Zortman to discuss future plans after the devastation from the July Fire.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester took to the Senate floor today to demand Congress address wildfires across Montana and the west.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
A Cody woman is walking across Wyoming to save lives. She hopes to raise awareness about suicide. Teressa Humphries-Wadsworth started her walk Friday morning at the War Memorial Park in Cody. The psychologist has been training for the 400 mile trek by walking up to 30 miles a day. She said Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. She lost her job as the state’s director of suicide prevention,when the legislature cut the health department budget. So, she decided to e...
Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.
An 83-year-old man is uninjured after his small plane crashed at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, WY.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
