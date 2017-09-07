Free bear spray for Wyomingites - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Free bear spray for Wyomingites

CODY, Wyo. -

The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois.

Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant. Hunters filled out questionnaires to get the bear spray. Some also took lessons on quick deployment, and practiced spraying with a can of inert spray.

Three Cody area hunting organizations paid for the spray, which can cost as much as $50 a can. Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson says other communities will get free bear spray in the future.

He explained, “We’ll be doing one in Jackson as well, and we may be doing one in Dubois this year. Cody was where it started. This is the third year we’ve done it here. But our plan has always been to basically expand that throughout Northwest Wyoming, and we’ll try to move around to different areas so we’re covering all of our bases.”

Some conservation groups have recently filed lawsuit against the recent delisting of grizzly bears. They are now under Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho state management. Thompson said the “Give-Aways” show Wyoming is committed to protecting grizzlies.

He said, “Our goal is to maintain a recovered grizzly bear population and on the landscape. And so, we’re going to do whatever we have to do to make sure that happens.  And that involves all different levels of things, including grizzly hunting.  And, any hunting that occurs would be done under the constraints of maintaining a recovered population.”

Bear Wise Coordinator Dusty Lasseter said the bear spray is valued by hunters in Wyoming. He says the hunting organizations want to keep people safe, and want to keep bears on the landscape. He says he speaks to about 3000 people every year about safety in bear country.

