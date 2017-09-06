Public meeting discusses possible closure after July Fire devastation

A public meeting was held in Zortman to discuss future plans after the devastation from the July Fire.



A team from the Bureau of Land Management went to the town to address comments and concerns from the community. One of the biggest concerns was about the closure that will take place in two days.



Tom Darrington is the BLM field manager for the Malta field office and said the closure will happen near the towns of Landusky and Zortman. Many community members were upset about the closure due to the fact that a lot business comes from out of town for hunting purposes.



John Kalal mentioned that his wife owns a motel in Zortman and the closure would affect the amount of visitors that come to town. He said the closure will be taking a lot of money out of his wife's pocket.



"She depends on this to pay bills and to pay taxes," Kalal said. "She also depends on this to make sure the kids have the funding for college. We have one daughter still in college."



Darrington said this closure is all about a matter of safety.



"We're really interested to see what's going to happen," Darrington said. "That's a risk we don't want to expose the public to."



The final decision of the closure has not been made, but if it becomes official, the closure will most likely be in effect until March of next year.