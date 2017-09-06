Billings Clinic medical spa moves to new location - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings Clinic medical spa moves to new location

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Billings Clinic Facial Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa has moved to a new location on Central Avenue.

The new office features 220 square feet, enhanced with natural lights and four clinic rooms and a large procedure room.

The West End location is also a medical spa that provides a wide range of services including cosmetic procedures like eye lash extensions.

The clinic is led by Dr. Matthew Wolpoe and he is the only double board certified facial plastic surgeon in Billings. 

He mentioned the new office will provide a new level of comfort  and relaxation for patients. 

"I think they can expect to have a more private experience. They'll just come in and be greeted by our staff instead of having to go through a registration process. They won't have to go all the way downtown, so they'll be able to be treated on the west end. the parking is easier," Wolpoe said.

He adds, "I think the quality of the care has always been there, but I think we were missing the background of making everybody relaxed like they were in a medical spa."
 

