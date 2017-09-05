Tips on what to do during bad air quality days - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Tips on what to do during bad air quality days

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

We had some pretty clear skies Tuesday compared to the last few days. According to the website called Today's Air, the air quality was deemed good. Even though the community saw ash falling from the sky.

Clark Snyder with Riverstone Health said an easy way of knowing if the air quality is bad for you is if you can't see about 5 miles ahead. This means the air quality is unhealthy.

Snyder said there is a monitoring station in Billings that measures particulate matter, which is the main component in smoke that they worry about.
He said it measures 2.5 microns or less, which is about the size of one particulate of flour. He adds that this size of particulate is the most concerning because that can get into peoples' lungs and causes the most damage.

He explained what you should do in days that have bad air quality.

"When the level of air quality is unhealthy, we recommend that people limit exercise outdoors, avoid prolonged exposure to the smoke, and stay in doors - preferably in an air conditioned home with the windows closed," Snyder said.

Snyder said to be mindful of the air quality during smoky days. You can check the air quality report at any time at todaysair.mt.gov.

