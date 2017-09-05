Tips on what to do during bad air quality days

We had some pretty clear skies Tuesday compared to the last few days. According to the website called Today's Air, the air quality was deemed good.

Back here in Montana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County is short on volunteers and do not have enough people to mentor little brothers or sisters.

The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.

Volkswagen plans to start re-selling most of the cars involved in its diesel emissions cheating scandal. The first group of retro fitted cars includes new 2015 models that went unsold following revelations of emissions cheating by the automaker in the United States. Higher-mileage and more heavily used vehicles will be scrapped.