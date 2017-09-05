Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers to make a difference in a child's life

Back here in Montana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County is short on volunteers and do not have enough people to mentor little brothers or sisters.



There are currently 42 community matches the goal is to have 60. Big brothers and big sisters has a very important role in this community. The non-profit organization serves the youth and offer one-to-one mentoring in the community with the hope of changing lives.



Regina Griemsman who is the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters said the non-profit organization is one of the most cost-efficient, proactive ways to make a difference in a child's life.



Community Program Specialist Stefanie Gonzalez said the reason why volunteer numbers are low is because of time commitment. She said it's understandable that people get busy with school or work, but it is a volunteer experience that she hopes is fulfilling enough to take time out of their busy lives to make a real impact.



"Giving our kids more of those people to look up to, I know they're here in Billings," Gonzalez said. "It's a chance for them to have a fulfilling experience as well as help a child have really positive outcomes for their future."



"We encourage people just to get out and get involved regardless of whether it's with our agency or another agency," Greimsman said. "Children are our future and we all need to take part."



If you want to be a big brother or big sister, just go to their website at BBBSYC.org.