Governor Bullock settles complaint tied to misuse of state plane

Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.

The Governor has agreed to settle the case after an investigation by the Commissioner of Political Practices found the Governor was in violation of Montana's Campaign Practices Act.

The June 28th report found that; "...the Respondent failed to comply with certain campaign finance and practices laws and administrative regulations."

In the report "The Friends of Steve Bullock" campaign is accused of filing the dates the Governor used the plane incorrectly.

The value that should have been reported was $4,561.66. Now the campaign has settled with the commissioner to pay a civil penalty of $3,000.00.

With fine paid, the Commissioner agrees not to pursue any further administrative or court proceedings against the Governor or his campaign staff.

The settlement agreement is effective as of August 31, 2017.